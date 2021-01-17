Bandits reportedly kill five policemen in Kaduna

At least five policemen were reportedly killed on Friday after armed bandits attacked Farinruwa village in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), Salisu Haruna, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Sunday, said the policemen were killed while trying to protect lives and property in the area.

He said: “With deep heart and grief, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union commiserates with the Nigerian Police Force over the ambush of police personnel at Farinruwa and the brutal murder of five gallant police personnel during the attack on Friday, 15th January 2021.

“Indeed the police personnel on a routine duty pay the supreme price in their effort to safeguard our people and maintain security.

“We salute the courage and resilient of the Nigerian Police Force in the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes within the Birnin-Gwari general area and adjoining forest.

“Our heartfelt condolences on behalf of Birnin-Gwari Emirate to the families of the five slain police personnel, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, the Government and the people of Kaduna for this irreparable loss.

“We equally hope and pray for the victory of police over criminals and would like to assure the police and other security personnel that as the stanza of our national anthem says the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

