Bandits reportedly kill four in Gov Mohammed’s LGA in Bauchi

Armed bandits reportedly killed four people during an attack on Tudun Wadan, Aikaleri local government area of Bauchi State on Thursday.

Residents told journalists on Friday that three other people were also injured in the attack.

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, is an indigene of Alkaleri LGA.

The terrorists, according to residents, stormed the village on motorcycles at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and started shooting sporadically.

The residents later mobilised themselves and resisted attempts by the hoodlums to abduct people from the community.

Four of the residents were felled by the assailants’ bullets.

