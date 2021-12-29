Connect with us

Bandits reportedly kill monarch, four others in Zamfara

Bandits raid Katsina village, abduct 15 women

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed the District Head of Gada town in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Umar Bawan-Allah, and four others on Wednesday.

The hoodlums also abducted some women and children and set a number of houses ablaze during the attack.

A resident of the community, Makau Mohammed, told journalists the district head was killed over his refusal to comply with the bandits’ directives.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill 10, abduct 33 women in Zamfara villages

He said: “He (the District Head) was shot dead by the bandits because he resisted the attempt to abduct him.

“When bandits realized that the District Head was not ready to go with them, they shot him multiple times until he died.

“They later set his palace on fire. Several items including his two vehicles were burnt down in the ensuing inferno.”

