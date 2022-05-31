Bandits reportedly kill over 30 vigilantes in Zamfara community

Armed bandits have reportedly killed over 30 members of a local vigilante group known as known as Yan Sakai in the Gidan Dan Inna community in Auki district, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A security officer who confirmed the incident on Tuesday evening, said the bandits invaded the village and surrounding communities in the early hours of the day to rustle cows and other animals.

He added that the head of the vigilante group in the community, Umar Sanielema, mobilised his team to go after the bandits to recover their cows and other stolen animals.

He said: “Within half an hour, the vigilantes mobilized themselves and gave the bandits a hot chase on motorbikes.

“When the heavily armed bandits realized that they were being pursued, they divided themselves into two, with one group moving on with the stolen animals into the forest while the other group laid ambush waiting for the approaching vigilantes.

“As soon as they noticed the presence of vigilantes riding on motorcycles, the bandits opened fire on them and killed over 30 on the spot.

“The remains of the slain vigilantes who were from more than 10 communities were later retrieved for burial at their respective villages.”

