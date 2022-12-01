News
Bandits reportedly kill seven, abduct 5 in Sokoto communities
Bandits have reportedly killed seven people and abducted five others in some communities of Goronyo and Sabon Birni local government areas of Sokoto State.
The Chairman of Goronyo LGA, Abdulwahab Goronyo, who confirmed the attacks to journalists on Thursday, said the bandits struck at about 4:00 p.m.,on Wednesday.
He listed the affected communities as Bare, Kagara, Kojiyo in Goronyo LGA, and Faji village in Sabon Birni.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests five suspected bandits in Sokoto
“The bandits also rustled several animals in the villages,” he added.
However, the spokesman for the Sokoto State police command, Sanusi Abubakar, said he was not briefed about the attacks.
But he promised to get details on the attacks as soon as possible.
