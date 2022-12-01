Bandits reportedly kill seven, abduct 5 in Sokoto communities

Bandits have reportedly killed seven people and abducted five others in some communities of Goronyo and Sabon Birni local government areas of Sokoto State.

The Chairman of Goronyo LGA, Abdulwahab Goronyo, who confirmed the attacks to journalists on Thursday, said the bandits struck at about 4:00 p.m.,on Wednesday.

He listed the affected communities as Bare, Kagara, Kojiyo in Goronyo LGA, and Faji village in Sabon Birni.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests five suspected bandits in Sokoto

“The bandits also rustled several animals in the villages,” he added.

However, the spokesman for the Sokoto State police command, Sanusi Abubakar, said he was not briefed about the attacks.

But he promised to get details on the attacks as soon as possible.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now