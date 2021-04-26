Bandits reportedly kill six persons in Katsina communities | Ripples Nigeria

Armed bandits have reportedly killed six persons in three communities in Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State.

A security source told journalists the bandits killed four persons in Sayau Kasuwa, one in Unguwa Nakaba and another person in Sayau Malamai during early morning attacks on the communities.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

The command’s spokesman, Gambo Isah, told journalists he would contact the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area to get full details of the incident and brief them later.

