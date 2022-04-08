Bandits reportedly kill three, abduct several others in Niger communities

Bandits reportedly killed three people during an attack on two communities in Niger State Thursday evening.

Several people including a community leader were also abducted in the attack on Daza community in Munya Local Government Area and Rumache Madalla in Shiroro LGA.

Residents told journalists the heavily-armed bandits stormed the communities in large numbers and started shooting in various directions.

The criminals also looted shops during the attack.

