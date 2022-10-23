Bandits reportedly kill two, abduct 3 in Katsina

Bandits reportedly killed two people and abducted three others in Katsina State on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the bandits who were operating from a forest in the Jibiya Local Government Area of the state came out of hiding and opened fire on passersby.

They, however, retreated when a joint team of the Nigerian Army and the police arrived at the scene.

Katsina is one of the states in the North-West that had been affected by the activities of the bandits for the better part of the last three years.

