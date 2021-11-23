Bandits return to Abuja-Kaduna road, kidnap travellers

Armed bandits reportedly returned to the Abuja Kaduna Road and abducted many travellers on Monday. Prior to this, the gunmen had attacked people on the same road on Sunday.

The Sunday attack had claimed the life of a former Director of Protocol in the FCT and a 2019 gubernatorial aspirant in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sagir Hamidu, while many people were kidnapped.

Sources revealed that the incident happened at about 4:30pm when the gunmen blocked the road and opened fire on the travellers.

Lawan Sani, a witness, said he saw at least four abandoned vehicles with shattered windshields and flat tyres immediately after the incident.

“There was serious commotion and panic around the area. Soldiers arrived at the scene almost immediately but the bandits briskly finished the operation within minutes and disappeared into the bush with many people.

“I saw an 18-seater bus belonging to Zamfara Mass Transit, a Toyota Yaris, a Volkswagen Golf and one other vehicle I could not remember the model. The vehicles were raided with bullets and without their occupants,” Mr Lawan added.

However, the Spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached for an inquiry about the incident.

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

