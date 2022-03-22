News
Bandits running fourth-tier govt in Nigeria – Shehu Sani
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday slammed the Federal Government for turning a blind eye while bandits wreaked havoc in the country.
Sani, who reacted to the worsening insecurity in Nigeria on Twitter, noted that recent attacks in Kaduna, Zamfara, and Niger States were additional proof that bandits have become the fourth tier of government in the country.
He also reminded the government on the threat the bandits posed to the Federal Capital Territory.
Shehu Sani warns Nigerian govt against 'pampering' bandits
The ex-lawmaker wrote: “The Governor of Niger revealed that terrorists occupy 12 of the 25 Local Governments in the state.
“Niger is a state that neighbours the Federal Capital. What additional proof is needed that bandits have become the fourth tier of Government?”
