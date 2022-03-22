Bandits running fourth-tier govt in Nigeria – Shehu Sani

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Tuesday slammed the Federal Government for turning a blind eye while bandits wreaked havoc in the country.

Sani, who reacted to the worsening insecurity in Nigeria on Twitter, noted that recent attacks in Kaduna, Zamfara, and Niger States were additional proof that bandits have become the fourth tier of government in the country.

He also reminded the government on the threat the bandits posed to the Federal Capital Territory.

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani warns Nigerian govt against ‘pampering’ bandits

The ex-lawmaker wrote: “The Governor of Niger revealed that terrorists occupy 12 of the 25 Local Governments in the state.

“Niger is a state that neighbours the Federal Capital. What additional proof is needed that bandits have become the fourth tier of Government?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now