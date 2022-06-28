Bandits rustle 135 cows, 180 rams in Sokoto

Bandits on Tuesday morning invaded Adiya farm in Bodinga local government area of Sokoto State and rustled livestock.

The owner of the farm, Abdullahi Adiya, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the rustled animals include 135 cows and 180 rams.

READ ALSO: Suspected bandits kill 11 in Sokoto community

The spokesman for the state police command, Sanusi Abubakar, also confirmed the incident.

He said the command’s tactical team had been deployed to the scene to investigate the matter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now