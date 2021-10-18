Bandits, simple criminals who believe in Nigeria unlike IPOB, Boko Haram -Minister lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has stated that bandits are just criminals who don’t have an ideology compared to groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Boko Haram insurgents.

Lai made this assertion on Monday during an interview with TVC, ‘This Morning.’

The Minister explained that the bandits are not known for either a religious or ideological motive.

According to him, armed bandits wreaking havoc across the North-Western part of the country are just simple criminals who believe in Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty.

He said, “The difference between IPOB, Boko Haram on one side and bandits is that, while IPOB and Boko Haram are driven by ideology, a belief that they don’t want to be part of Nigeria, bandits have no flags.

“Bandits have no flag. Bandits are simple criminals. There’s no difference between bandits and other criminals other than their ferocity.

“Bandits have never said they don’t believe in Nigeria, they are just pure criminals.”

