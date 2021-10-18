Politics
Bandits, simple criminals who believe in Nigeria unlike IPOB, Boko Haram -Minister lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has stated that bandits are just criminals who don’t have an ideology compared to groups such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Boko Haram insurgents.
Lai made this assertion on Monday during an interview with TVC, ‘This Morning.’
The Minister explained that the bandits are not known for either a religious or ideological motive.
According to him, armed bandits wreaking havoc across the North-Western part of the country are just simple criminals who believe in Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty.
READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed cautions prominent Nigerians against divisive utterances
He said, “The difference between IPOB, Boko Haram on one side and bandits is that, while IPOB and Boko Haram are driven by ideology, a belief that they don’t want to be part of Nigeria, bandits have no flags.
“Bandits have no flag. Bandits are simple criminals. There’s no difference between bandits and other criminals other than their ferocity.
“Bandits have never said they don’t believe in Nigeria, they are just pure criminals.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...