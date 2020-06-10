Bandits storm Katsina communities, kill 40, r*pe women, vow to return for more attacks

No less than 40 persons have been killed following bandits’ attacks on communities in Katsina State, Ripples Nigeria has learnt.

The communities, located in Faskari Local Government Area of the state, it was gathered, suffered heavy attacks by the bandits on Tuesday.

The attacks which lasted for hours, reportedly, also left a number of young females raped.

Many of the victims, who died as a result of the attack were said to be mostly the elderly, women and children.

Among the communities affected included Kadisau, Maigora, Kabalawa, Kwakware, Raudama and Unguwar Wahabi.

The criminals, who stormed the communities on several motorcycles, aside killing people, abusing young and married women, also set houses and food stores on fire.

It was further learnt that the bandits asked the communities to expect more attacks after Wednesday (today), when they must have finished the funeral service for the victims of their Tuesday attacks.

However, the police in the state has assured the people of their safety.

The state police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, who spoke on the incident said that the Area Commander in Funtua, DPOs and military personnel were now in the area to make sure there was maximum security during and after the burial of the victims.

Banditry in Katsina and other states in Nigeria’s northern region has continued despite the deployment of soldiers to assist the police and other security agencies to end attacks by the criminals.

