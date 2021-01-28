Bandits storm Niger community, kidnap 50

Residents of Bassa community in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State have been left in shock following an early morning attack that saw bandits kidnap no fewer than 50 persons.

It was gathered that the attack happened early Thursday morning, when armed bandits, in motorbikes, stormed the community in their large numbers.

The appearance of the men from the underworld, it was learnt, caused the residents of the place, who were getting ready for the day’s activities, to make their ways into bushes for safety.

Confirming the incident, the co-convener of Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki, said the incident was a terrorist attack.

He said many people were kidnapped but that he could ascertain the number of the victims then.

The youth leader further hinted that some communities in Bassa/Kokki were also attacked earlier on Tuesday by bandits, with many casualties recorded.

Kokki said the LGA was in dire need of help over threats by bandits attacks.

Meanwhile, Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abiodun Wasiu, when contacted, said he had no detail yet about the incident.

