Bandits storm Niger village, abduct 20

No fewer than 20 persons have been reportedly abducted by bandits in Adagbi village in Galkogo district in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attack on the North Central state, it was learnt happened at about 8:am Thursday, September 3.

The armed bandits reportedly stormed the village on motorbikes, shooting into the air.

The development saw the villagers ran into the bushes and other neighbouring villages.

While there were no news of death casualties as a result of the attack, at the time of filing this report, it was, however, learnt that the bandits abducted no less than 20 persons, majority of them women.

The development came a few hours after an evening of terror in Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, which was taken over by about 100 bandits Wednesday evening.

The bandits that stormed Rafi were said to have shot sporadically at whatever object they came across while moving from house to house abducting some residents, carting away cash and other valuables.

