Bandits take over Zamfara communities, impose N60m fine on residents for giving information to security agencies

Residents of some communities in Zamfara State have cried out over the invasion of their villages by dare-devil bandits who have imposed N60 million fine on them for allegedly giving information to security agencies which have led to military operations that disrupted their strongholds.

The affected communities include Koloma, Dan Hayin Zargado, Zargado, Dan Godabe, Sabuwar Tunga, Makini, Bubaka, Yelwa, Bahwada, Koda, Manya, and Kabusu.

According to a former councillor of Dankurmi Ward, Hon. Iliyasu Salisu Dankurmi, also confirmed the levy in an interview with BBC Hausa on Tuesday morning, the bandits are angry because some residents of the communities allegedly gave out information about their locations to military personnel leading to recent onslaught against them.

Dankurmi said the locals are now living in great fear as failure to raise the levy could lead to violent reprisals, including mass abductions, arson, and killings.

The former councillor explained that the bandits’ demand followed recent military raids in the area believed to have inflicted heavy losses on the armed groups, warning that the situation could escalate if an immediate government action is not taken.

“The Nigerian Army had recently raided the area, and the bandits are now demanding N60million as compensation. They have threatened to make life unbearable if we don’t pay,” Dankurmi said.

“Eight residents of the Zargado community had already been kidnapped, and their release had been tied to payment of the ransom.

“Many residents say they are trapped between the threat of bandits attacks and a lack of adequate protection from the authorities.

“Community leaders are urgently calling on federal and state governments, as well as security agencies, to intervene before the situation spirals further out of control.

“So far, there has been no official statement from the Nigerian Army nor the Zamfara State government regarding the levy or recent military operations in the region,” Dankurmi said.

