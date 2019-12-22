Business Latest

Bank customers to pay less as CBN reduces charges for ATM use

December 22, 2019
Bank customers to pay less as CBN reduces charges for ATM use
By Ripples Nigeria

Bank customers across the country will from now be charged N35 per withdrawal from other banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATM) instead of the former N65, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has ordered.

The N35 ATM fee will however become chargeable after the third withdrawal in a month, the apex bank said.

The new directive is part of the major highlights of the new Guide to Bank Charges released by the CBN on Sunday.

The new guidelines also removed Card Maintenance Fee on all cards linked to current accounts, and also asked banks to charge a maximum of N1 per mille for customer induced debit transactions to third parties and transfers or lodgments to the customers’ account in other bank on current accounts only.

The Advance Payment Guarantee has also been pegged to a maximum of one per cent of the APG value in the first year and 0.5 per cent for subsequent years on contingent liabilities.

Read also: Banks credit to economy hits N22.61tn

The CBN, in the guidelines also warned banks to ensure full compliance, adding that any bank that violate the provisions of the guidelines would be sanctioned.

It reads in part: “Financial Institutions are to note that any breach of the provisions of this Guide carries a penalty of N2,000,000 per infraction or as may be determined by the CBN from time to time.

”Failure to comply with CBN’s directive in respect of any infraction shall attract a further penalty of N2,000,000 daily until the directive is complied with or as may be determined by the CBN from time to time.”

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!