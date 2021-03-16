Bankers to fill asset declaration forms – EFCC | Ripples Nigeria

Bankers in Nigeria will be required to fill the asset declaration forms effective from June 1, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Tuesday.

The commission’s Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the decision was in line with the provisions of the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

Bawa promised to create a new EFCC with a different orientation, approach, and strategy.

The EFCC chief said: “We understood that at the tail end of every financial crime, it is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she has illegitimately acquired and we are worried about the roles of financial institutions.

“We have discussed, but we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

“The EFCC, come June 1, 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from June 1 is really complied with by bankers in particular.”

