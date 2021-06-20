Bankers’ union seeks more time over EFCC’s asset declaration demand

The National Union of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) to extend the deadline given to bank executives to submit their asset declaration forms.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the EFCC had issued a final warning to over 120 managing directors and top executives of banks to submit their assets declaration forms.

The anti-graft agency had given the top bankers till the end of June to comply with the directive, although the initial deadline was June 14.

However, speaking with newsmen on Saturday, the President of the Union, Anthony Abakpa, explained that given that court activities were yet to commence fully, top bank officials should be given more time to declare their assets.

He maintained that an extension would enable the officials to meet the demands effectively.

“As I told you earlier, basically, before someone attains a managerial position in a banking institution, it is mandatory that they must declare their assets at a point of entry.

“So, all of them have declared their assets through the EFCC, NBIC (Nigerian Bank for Commerce and Industry), and DSS (Department of State Services) before they came into the position.

“So I don’t think that it is a new thing. They have not been able to keep up with the deadline because the judiciary was on strike. I think they need more time to do it accurately,” he said.

By Victor Uzoho

