Business
Banks begin payment of old naira notes to customers
Some Nigerian banks have commenced paying the old 1,000 and 500 naira notes to customers following the Supreme Court judgment, which extended their validity to December 31.
The court in a ruling on a case brought before it by a number of state governors against the Federal Government had said the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) contravened the 1999 Constitution.
Ripples Nigeria’s findings revealed that some banks had begun partial compliance with the order even though the CBN and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation were yet to make any official statement on the ruling by the apex court.
Several GTbank branches in Lagos and Abuja reportedly paid customers in the old N1000, and N500 notes on Monday.
While CBN is yet to issue a directive to banks on the matter, a bank official with GTBank in Lagos confirmed to Ripples Nigeria That they had received a directive from their management to begin paying out old notes in their vault.
READ ALSO:Supreme Court faults CBN naira redesign policy, says old notes remain legal tender
The silence of the federal government and the CBN authorities over the ruling of the Supreme Court had worried many Nigerians, who felt the ruling went a long way in dousing tension and to reduce hardships being faced by Nigerians and business in the country in the aftermath of the naira redesign policy of the apex bank.
According to the CBN Act of 2007, the apex bank is a fully autonomous body that regulates financial institutions in the country.
CBN‘s duties include ensuring monetary and price stability and rendering economic advice to the Federal Government.
Banks can only act on CBN directives, which explains why the silence has created confusion surrounding the implementation of the recirculation of old naira notes.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...