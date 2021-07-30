Business
Banks CEOs respond to fears of hidden charges on dollar sales
Chief executives of banks have responded to concerns about hidden fees in the sale of foreign currency.
The CEOs under the aegis of the Committee of Chief Executives of Banks at a virtual parley with the media on Thursday expressed their willingness to meet FX demand.
In his speech Access bank’s CEO Herbert Wigwe allayed the fear of hidden charges noting that the dollar sales transaction comes at no additional cost to customers.
“There is no one-cent additional charge. It is unfortunate that bankers always come under pressure every time because of accusations of hidden charges. There is no additional charge for this service.
“Banks have broader network than the previous sources and if you look at the branch network of all the banks in the country, I am not sure that the alternatives have resources like banks to provide this service to everybody, he stated.
Also, Segun Agbaje, the group managing director of GTCO, promised that the banks will provide several channels for customers to get their supply.
“They can start to come from today. We are ready to fund their demands”. stating that different banks have different strategies to ensure there are no hitches.
Read also: Banks, ex-CEOs indicted as N720b cash disappears
“The control is centralized in each bank while the service is decentralised so as to be able to cater for many at the same time.
“We will run a transparent system and the compliance will be very strict because there will be sanctions. Anyone that refuses to comply will the rules will be sanctioned by the regulator and the law enforcement agencies” as he warned those that could want to come with fake documentation or passport to beat the process.
In her contribution, Yemisi Edun of FCMB assured that customers will have the same experience across the board irrespective of the banks as she allayed that the services may be poor in some banks.
“We have dedicated desks to attend to customers once they have proper documentation,” she added.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....