Banks, insurance firms to withdraw services in Kaduna over govt, NLC face-off | Ripples Nigeria

Banks, insurance firms to withdraw services in Kaduna over govt, NLC face-off
Commercial banks and Insurance companies with branches in Kaduna will withdraw their services to customers from Sunday over the current face-off between the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the state government.
The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) had in a memo dated May 12, 2021, directed all companies under its umbrella to participate in the five-day warning strike called by NLC over the sack of workers by the Kaduna State government.
The NLC had rejected the government’s plan to disengage several civil servants in the state.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai had last week announced the plan to sack the workers over fiscal reasons.
READ ALSO: Total blackout in Kaduna , as labour commences strike
NUBIFIE wrote: “In compliance to the directive of the Congress to withdraw banking and insurance services in response to the continuous anti-worker policies by the Kaduna State government led by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, you are hereby directed to close all banking, insurance, and financial institutions from Sunday, 16th May 2021.
“The withdrawal of the services would continue until otherwise directed by the Congress, as this was one battle that must be fought and won on behalf of not just the Kaduna State public servants, but to serve as a deterrent against others across the states who may be tempted to copycat and engage in anti-worker activities.”
