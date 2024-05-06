Banks’ loans to private sector, government decline by N24tr in March – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that banks loans to the private sector and the government declined by N24t trillion in March this year.

In a money and credit data published last week, the apex bank said loans to the private sector fell from N80.6 trillion in February to N71.21 trillion translating to roughly N9.65 trillion decline.

Similarly, loans to the government declined to N19.59 trillion in March from N33.93 trillion in February representing a month-on-month decline of N14.34 trillion naira.

This brought the cumulative decline of loan to both sectors to N23.9 trillion for the period under review.

Credit to the private sector describes monetary resources given to the private sector, such as advances and loans, purchases of non-equity securities, trade credits, and other accounts receivable, which create a claim for repayment.

READ ALSO:CBN hammers Opay, Palmpay, Kuda, Moniepoint for alleged illegal FX transactions

In January, credit to investors was N76.29 trillion while credit to the government stood at N36.18 trillion in January.

The decline in credit to the private sector and government can be attributed to CBN’s monetary tightening policy.

Also, in line with its monetary tightening, CBN announced a downward review of the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR) from 65 percent to 50 percent on April 17.

LDR is used to assess a bank’s liquidity by comparing its total loans to its total deposits.

An increase in the loan-to-deposit ratio allows banks to expand their credits to businesses and individuals, however, a decline in LDR reduces their ability to loan customers from depositors’ funds.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now