Banks to restore MTN’s USSD services soon – Minister | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Friday intervened in the dispute between commercial banks and mobile network operator, MTN Nigeria.

The banks had on Friday disconnected customers of the telecommunication giants from banking channels including the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and banking apps due to disagreement over earnings.

Pantami, who gave an update on the matter via his Twitter handle, said he held a meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, and Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta, on how to resolve the dispute.

He said the banks would restore the MTN’s USSD services soon.

The minister wrote: “On the fallout between @MTNNG and some banks on USSD services today, I engaged with both regulators, the Governor of @cenbank and EVC @NgComCommission.

“We have reached an advanced stage of resolving the issues, for the services to be restored to our citizens. Many thanks!”

