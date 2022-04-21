Banky W claims singer Wizkid owes EME records three albums

Nigerian entertainment polymath, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W explained in a recent interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on The Bounce that his former signee Wizkid still owes his record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) three more studio albums.

Wizkid left the record label in 2014 after releasing two studio albums, Superstar (2011) and Ayo (2014).

Speaking during the session with the Big Brother Naija host Ebuka, Banky W mentioned that Wizkid was supposed to release five studio albums with the record label, however, he decided to disregard the contract agreement.

According to Banky W, Wizkid mentioned that he was prepared to start his own label and doesn’t want to continue with EME.

Banky W stated:

“I think it was a 5 album deal and he had done 2 solo albums… I think he still owed 3 more albums but he wanted to leave. And for me, that was enough because I don’t want anybody to stay where they don’t want to stay.”

When asked if he tried to talk him out of it, he replied, “No, because I could tell that mentally he was ready to do other things. For me, I just felt like some things are just meant to happen for a season and that was the season we were meant to work together.”

Watch the session below:

"I think Wizkid's EME contract was a 5-album deal and he had done two. I think he still owed 3 albums but…" – Banky W pic.twitter.com/VtuQg3xgMa — 🍃ꪮ᭢ꫀ᧒ꪮꪉꪶꫀకకꪉꪮꪗ 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 21, 2022

