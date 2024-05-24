Banky W opens up on his battle with skin cancer

Nigerian singer turned politician, Bankole Wellington popularly know as Banky W has opened up on his running battle with cancer.

Banky W in a post shared on his official Instagram page said that he has survived his skin cancer condition for the fourth time after undergoing another procedure.

The sensational singer in his post shared on the social media platform posted a video carousel of himself in hospital before and after the surgery.

Banky W who had revealed in the past that he underwent a third surgery for skin cancer which resurfaced after it first appeared 10 years ago also thanked Dr. Onyewu of the Center for Advanced Specialty Surgery, and Dr. Adenuga of Euracare for their care and support.

He wrote; “Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal.

“God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come… He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him.

“Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world.

“Grateful for my wife, family, friends, and Pastors for their love, prayers, and support. Thanking God for my health and trusting that this latest victory is final in Jesus’ name.

“Appreciating the gifted hands and minds of my doctors, Dr. Onyewu of the Center for Advanced Specialty Surgery, and Dr. Adenuga of Euracare and the teams that support them.

“We have the victory yet again. Now and forever, in Jesus’ name.

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” – Romans 8:28

