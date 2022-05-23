Banky W wins PDP House of Reps primary in Lagos

A Nigerian-American singer, Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W, on Monday, secured the right to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

He polled 28 out of 31 votes cast by delegates to defeat a legal practitioner, Mr. Sam Aiboni, who garnered three votes at the primary election.

The Returning Officer, Mr. Ayodele Kazeem, who declared the results, described the process as peaceful and transparent.

In his remark, the singer said he won the election by the grace of God and the will of the people.

He thanked the PDP leadership for giving him the opportunity to represent the party in the election.

Banky W said: “I am overwhelmed by the support of my constituency, the people, the ward chairmen, the leaders, and the chieftains of the party.

“I feel the support even from the grassroots, honestly, I can’t be happier than I am now.”

