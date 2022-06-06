Banky W wins PDP Reps primary rerun In Lagos

Nigerian R&B singer, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, on Monday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rerun House of Representatives primary for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

Banky W was declared winner of the initial election.

After the votes were recounted, he finished a close second, forcing the party to order a rerun.

READ ALSO: Nigerian situation draining, depressing —Banky W

In the rerun election held in the area, Banky W polled 24 votes to defeat his rival, Sam Aiboni, a legal practitioner, who got five votes.

29 delegates took part in the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now