Baptist pastor’s abductors reportedly demand N10 million ransom | Ripples Nigeria

The abductors of a Baptist Church Pastor in Yakila district in the Rafi local government area of Niger State have reportedly demanded a N10 million ransom for the release of the cleric

The victim, Pastor Bitrus Gyang, was abducted by unknown gunmen about three weeks ago and taken to forests in Zamfara.

Sources in the church told journalists on Monday the hoodlums had earlier demanded two brand new Bajaj motorcycles valued at N500,000 each, 100 litres of petrol and N100, 000 worth of recharge cards of any network.

However, after negotiations, the bandits agreed to reduce the demand.

