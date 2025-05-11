Barca beat Madrid in La Liga thriller to move closer to title

Barcelona have beaten rivals Real Madrid 4-3 in a thrilling La Liga encounter at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona closed in on the league title as they fought back from two goals down to beat Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick in the encounter but it was not enough to hand Madrid the win, as victory put Barca seven points clear of their arch-rivals with three games left to play.

Mbappe scored two goals in the first 14 minutes and the visitors were dominating play, until Eric García pulled one back on 19 minutes.

Lamine Yamal then equalised for the hosts on 32 minutes with a fine effort, before Raphinha scored a brace to put Barca in control before halftime.

Mbapped scored his third of the day late in the second half but Barca held on to take all three points from the El Clasico.

