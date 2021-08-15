Sports
Barca begin life without Messi with thrilling win over Sociedad in La Liga
Spanish giants Barcelona have kicked off their La Liga campaign with a big home victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday.
It was Barca’s first competitive game since the depature of their former talisman, Lionel Messi, who now plays for French club Paris Saint-Germain.
Barcelona, under manager Ronald Koeman, put up a superb performance at the Camp Nou to thrash Sociedad 4-2 on match day one.
Read Also: Messi presented to fans on home pitch before PSG beat Strasbourg
It was a thrilling win for Barca, who faced a scare late im the game as Sociedad rallied to pull back two goals in three minutes.
Trailing 3-0 by 82 minutes, Julen Lobete and Mikel Oyarzabal scored to make it 3-2 by 85 minutes.
Goals by Gerard Pique and a Martin Braithwaite brace had put Barca 3-0 up.
But after the two goals from Sociedad, Sergi Roberto finished the game off with a close-range finish in the 91st minute.
Also in the La Liga this weekend, Real Madrid defeated Alaves 4-1 while champions Atletico Madrid came defeated Celta Vigo 2-1.
