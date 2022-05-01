Barca climb to second in La Liga after victory over Mallorca

Barcelona have climbed to the second spot in La Liga after beating Mallorca 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday night.

Goals from Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets got Barcelona the victory after suffering defeats in three straight home matches.

Depay lashed in a superb opener after taking down Jordi Alba’s ball before Busquets doubled the advantage after the break from outside the penalty box.

Read Also: Ancelotti sets European record as Real Madrid emerge La Liga champions

Antonio Raillo turned Salva Sevilla’s free-kick in with his knee to pull one goal back for the visitors with 10 minutes remaining.

Xavi’s side return to second in the table, 15 points behind champions Real Madrid and two above third-placed Sevilla with four games to play.

Mallorca sit 16th, just one point above the relegation zone.

In other La Liga games played on Sunday, Rayo Vallecano played a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad, Elche and Osasuna also played 1-1 as well as Granada and Celta Vigo.

