Sports
Barca climb to second in La Liga after victory over Mallorca
Barcelona have climbed to the second spot in La Liga after beating Mallorca 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday night.
Goals from Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets got Barcelona the victory after suffering defeats in three straight home matches.
Depay lashed in a superb opener after taking down Jordi Alba’s ball before Busquets doubled the advantage after the break from outside the penalty box.
Read Also: Ancelotti sets European record as Real Madrid emerge La Liga champions
Antonio Raillo turned Salva Sevilla’s free-kick in with his knee to pull one goal back for the visitors with 10 minutes remaining.
Xavi’s side return to second in the table, 15 points behind champions Real Madrid and two above third-placed Sevilla with four games to play.
Mallorca sit 16th, just one point above the relegation zone.
In other La Liga games played on Sunday, Rayo Vallecano played a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad, Elche and Osasuna also played 1-1 as well as Granada and Celta Vigo.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...