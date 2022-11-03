Sports
Barca great Pique to retire from football at weekend
Spanish giants Barcelona will be saying farewell to their defender Gerard Pique, who has said he would retire from football this weekend.
Pique, who has been with the Catalan club as a senior player since 2008, would be calling it quits after his final game at the Nou Camp on Saturday.
The 35-year-old was a youth player with Barca until 2004 when he signed for Manchester United before re-joining Barca.
“I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca and that’s how it will be,” Pique said in a video posted on social media.
Read Also: El Clasico ends in Madrid’s favour as Barca suffer first La Liga loss of season
During his time at the club he has played over 600 games and won 30 trophies, including eight La Liga titles, three Champions League trophies and seven Copa del Rey titles.
The defender retired from international football in 2018, having won the 2012 European Championship and the 2010 World Cup.
He added: “Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, culers [fans], have given me everything.
“And now that all that kid’s [himself] dreams have come true I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end.”
Barca will face Almeria in La Liga for Pique’s last game.
