Barca ‘in contact’ with Messi on possible return

Spanish La Liga club Barcelona are in contact with Lionel Messi about returning to the club, says vice-president Rafael Yuste.

Messi, currently at Paris St-Germain, is Barcelona’s all-time top scorer with 672 goals in 778 games.

He left the Nou Camp for financial reasons in 2021.

His two-year contract with Paris St-Germain expires this summer and it is not yet known whether or not the Argentine would continue to stay in Paris.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Messi agreed a new deal with Barcelona on reduced wages two years ago, but it was dependent on the club selling players following new financial rules.

That did not happen in time and ended his storied spell at the club.

“Leo and his family know the affection I have for them,” Yuste said.

“I participated in the negotiations which unfortunately did not lead to a certain result,” said Yuste.

“I’ve always had this thorn in my side that Leo couldn’t continue at our club.

“Messi knows how much we appreciate him. I would love for him to come back. We’re in contact, of course, with them.”

Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina in December, has scored 29 goals in 66 games for PSG.

He recently claimed his 100th international goal and 800th career strike.

Messi won four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles – plus six Ballons d’Or – while at Barcelona. He won an additional Ballon d’Or to make it seven.

