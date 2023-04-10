Barca miss chance to go 15 points clear in goalless draw with Girona

Barcelona was held to a goalless draw at home by Girona, which has prevented them from extending their lead in La Liga to 15 points.

At four minutes, Robert Lewandowski had a great opportunity to get the game started but misdirected his shot onto the goal roof.

Paulo Gazzaniga, the goalkeeper for Girona, made many excellent saves, including one to save Raphinha at the near post.

Taty Castellanos also missed a goal after being put through.

Barcelona has only dropped points at home three times this season.

With the draw, Xavi’s team improved their lead over Real Madrid to 13 points as the title rivals were defeated by Villarreal on Sunday.

