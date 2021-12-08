Barca out of Champions League after another Bayern thrashing

Bayern Munich thrashed Barcelona 3-0 in their final group game of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The German Bundesliga champions had defeated the Spanish side 3-0 in the reverse fixture of the tie in group E.

Bayern scored their first when Robert Lewandowski’s cross found Thomas Muller and his header just crossed the line, and doubled their lead after a superb 30-yard strike from Leroy Sane.

Jamal Musiala added a third goal in the second half with a routine finish after a pull-back from Alphonso Davies on an embarrassing evening for Barcelona.

Going into the game, Barcelona were hoping to clinch victory in order to reach the round of 16 of the competition at the expense of Benfica.

Read Also: Chelsea held by Zenit as Juve win Champions League group with Malmo victory

But with the defeat, Barca are now no longer in the running as Benfica clinched the runners-up spot in the group to reach the knockout round.

Benfica, playing on home turf, defeated Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 to seal all three points and leapfrog Barca to second, behind runaway group leaders Bayern.

In Group G, Lille thrashed Wolfsburg 3-1 to seal top spot, while RB Salzburg defeated Sevilla 1-0 to also reach the last 16 of the competition.

In Group F, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Youbg Boys, while the game between Atalanta and Villarreal was called off because of snow.

The Red Devils have already won the group, while the other game will determine the other team that will advance to the knockout stage from the group.

