Barca to face PSG as Madrid take Atalanta in Champions League last-16

The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 has been done on Monday, with Spanish giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico and Sevilla discovering their opponents.

The three remaining English teams in the competitions also discovered their foes, as well as the German teams and Serie A giants, Portugal’s Porto and France’s Paris Saint-Germain.

Defending champions, Bayern Munich drew Lazio as they continue their fight to defend the title they won in August.

Barcelona drew French champions PSG while Atletico Madrid will face English side, Chelsea in the knockout.

The first legs will be spread across two midweeks, taking place on 16, 17, 23 and 24 February, with the second legs on 9, 10, 16 and 17 March.

Full Champions League last-16 draw:

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v Paris St-Germain

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid

