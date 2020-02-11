Barca’s Dembele out for six months, to miss Euro 2020

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will be sidelined for six months following surgery on a serious hamstring tear.

The 22-year-old was on his way back to full fitness following another thigh injury when he pulled out of training last week.

He has suffered several injuries since joining the La Liga champions from Dortmund in 2017.

Dembele has played only three full games this season, missing 63 games in all competitions at Barca through injury.

He was a member of France’s World Cup-winning squad.

And due to this injury, he is expected to miss UEFA Euro 2020.

