Barca’s Suarez out for four months following knee surgery

The services of Barcelona forward, Luis Suarez will be missed by his club for four months following a knee operation he undertook on Sunday.

The Uruguay striker suffered an injury to the external meniscus on his right knee a during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Suarez played the whole match as Barcelona were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will surely miss the services of their number nine, who could be returning o fitness towards the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has scored 14 goals in 23 games for his club this season.

The La Liga champions currently sit top of the Spanish top-flight, level on points with rivals Real Madrid.

