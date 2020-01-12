Nigeria In One Minute

Barca’s Suarez out for four months following knee surgery

January 12, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

The services of Barcelona forward, Luis Suarez will be missed by his club for four months following a knee operation he undertook on Sunday.

The Uruguay striker suffered an injury to the external meniscus on his right knee a during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Suarez played the whole match as Barcelona were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will surely miss the services of their number nine, who could be returning o fitness towards the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has scored 14 goals in 23 games for his club this season.

The La Liga champions currently sit top of the Spanish top-flight, level on points with rivals Real Madrid.

