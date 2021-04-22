Barcelona break silence on Super League, won't take 'rash action' amid pressure | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Barcelona break silence on Super League, won’t take ‘rash action’ amid pressure
Spanish giants, Barcelona have finally broken their silence over the heavy criticism that greeted the formation of the breakway European Super League.
Barca are one of the 12 major teams in Europe that came together to form the proposed league, which was announced last Sunday.
As at Thursday, nine out of the 12 teams have announced their withdrawal from the league following widespread condemnation by fans and other stakeholders of the sport.
Serie A’s Inter Milan and AC Milan and Premier League’s ‘big six’ of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham as well as Spain’s Atletico Madrid have all pulled out.
Only Barca, Real Madrid and Juventus are yet to denounce their involvement, with the Catalan club saying they duly studied the proposal before deciding to join what was intended to be a history-making move.
The club have now stated that they await an in-depth analysis into the reasons that have caused the public outcry in order to reconsider.
Full Statement
FC Barcelona shares the view of most major European football clubs, and even more so given the current socio-economic climate, that there is a need for structural reforms to guarantee the financial sustainability and feasibility of world football by improving the product that is offered to fans around the world and by consolidating and even increasing the fan base on which this sport is sustained, which is its mainstay and greatest strength.
In this context, the FC Barcelona Board of Directors accepted, as a matter of immediate urgency, the offer to form part, as the founding member, of the Super League, a competition designed to improve the quality and attractiveness of the product offered to the football fans and, at the same time, and as one of FC Barcelona’s most inalienable principles, seek new formulas for solidarity with the football family as a whole.
The decision was made in the conviction that it would have been a historical error to turn down the opportunity to be part of this project as one of its founding members. As one of the world’s top sports club, our intention shall always be to be at the forefront, this being an indispensable part of the club’s identity and its sporting, social and institutional spirit.
In whatever case, FC Barcelona, as a club that always has been and always shall be owned by each and every one of its members, expressly reserved the right to submit such an important decision to the final approval of its competent social bodies following careful and very necessary study of the proposal.
2.- Given the public reaction that the aforementioned project has generated in many and various spheres, there is no question that FC Barcelona appreciates that a much more in-depth analysis is required into the reasons that have caused this reaction in order to reconsider, if necessary, and to the required extent, the proposal as originally formulated and resolve all those issues, always for the good of the general interest of the football world. Such in-depth analysis needs time and the necessary composure to avoid taking any rash action.
We feel it is equally important to highlight the objective fact that a Court of Justice has already granted urgent legal protection as requested, thus confirming right of the initiative on the part of the founding clubs of the Super League project. In this regard, FC Barcelona considers that it would be improper for the necessary process of reflection and debate to be established under criteria of unjustified pressure and intimidation.
Despite being perfectly aware of the importance and interest raised by this matter, as well as the need to always act with the utmost transparency, FC Barcelona shall act at all times with due prudence and asks for the utmost understanding, respect and most of all patience among FC Barcelona supporters and public opinion in general.
Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club,...
