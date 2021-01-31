Barcelona deny leaking Messi’s contract, to sue Spanish newspaper

La Liga giants, Barcelona have denied leaking the current contract of star forward, Lionel Messi, whose alleged contract was published on Sunday.

Spanish newspaper, El Mundo leaked documents revealing the terms of the Argentine’s current deal at Camp Nou.

According to El Mundo, the contract which is due to expire at the end of June this year, is worth €555 million.

But Barcelona denied “any responsibility for the publication of this document” saying they will take “appropriate legal action” against El Mundo.

“FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

“FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history,” a statement read.

Messi, 33, is Barcelona’s record goalscorer and has won 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League titles and six Ballon d’Or titles.

Meanwhile, Messi has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris St-Germain; but he once confessed his desire to play in the United States’ MLS.

