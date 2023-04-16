Sports
Barcelona fail to score in third consecutive game
Barcelona was restricted to a scoreless La Liga draw against Getafe as they failed to score for the third game in a row.
The best they could do was Alejandro Balde and Raphinha both striking the post in rapid succession during the first half.
The draw on Sunday comes after a goalless draw on Monday against Girona and a 4-0 Copa del Rey loss to Real Madrid.
Read Also: Barca miss chance to go 15 points clear in goalless draw with Girona
With nine league games left, Barcelona lead second-placed Madrid by 11 points despite their scoring problems.
On minute 25, the visitors had a one-on-one opportunity straight after a goal kick from Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but Raphinha’s shot hit the inside of the post, falling to Balde, whose mishit attempt bounced off the same post.
Raphinha also came closest after the break for the visitors, but his shot from the edge of the area was palmed away by Getafe keeper David Soria with 15 minutes remaining.
Barca manager Xavi also saw Sergi Roberto forced off with a hamstring injury midway through the first half.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...