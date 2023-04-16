Barcelona fail to score in third consecutive game

Barcelona was restricted to a scoreless La Liga draw against Getafe as they failed to score for the third game in a row.

The best they could do was Alejandro Balde and Raphinha both striking the post in rapid succession during the first half.

The draw on Sunday comes after a goalless draw on Monday against Girona and a 4-0 Copa del Rey loss to Real Madrid.

Read Also: Barca miss chance to go 15 points clear in goalless draw with Girona

With nine league games left, Barcelona lead second-placed Madrid by 11 points despite their scoring problems.

On minute 25, the visitors had a one-on-one opportunity straight after a goal kick from Marc-Andre ter Stegen, but Raphinha’s shot hit the inside of the post, falling to Balde, whose mishit attempt bounced off the same post.

Raphinha also came closest after the break for the visitors, but his shot from the edge of the area was palmed away by Getafe keeper David Soria with 15 minutes remaining.

Barca manager Xavi also saw Sergi Roberto forced off with a hamstring injury midway through the first half.

