Sports
Barcelona fight off Elche scare to win five-goal thriller
Barcelona put up a superb performance at home on Saturday to defeat Elche who had scored two goals in two minutes to produce a thriller.
The Catalan giants fought back to seal a 3-2 win in the La Liga clash to end their three-game winless run in all competitions.
Ferran Jutgla headed in an opener for the hosts after 16 minutes before 17-year-old Gavi grabbed his first La Liga goal with a superb solo effort.
Read Also: Barca out of Champions League after another Bayern thrashing
Substitutes Tete Morente and Pere Milla then stunned the hosts as Elche scored twice in as many minutes to draw level.
But Nico Gonzalez poked into the top corner five minutes from time to win it for Barcelona.
The win means Xavi’s side sit seventh, three points off a Champions League spot and 15 behind leaders Real Madrid.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....