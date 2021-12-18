Barcelona fight off Elche scare to win five-goal thriller

Barcelona put up a superb performance at home on Saturday to defeat Elche who had scored two goals in two minutes to produce a thriller.

The Catalan giants fought back to seal a 3-2 win in the La Liga clash to end their three-game winless run in all competitions.

Ferran Jutgla headed in an opener for the hosts after 16 minutes before 17-year-old Gavi grabbed his first La Liga goal with a superb solo effort.

Read Also: Barca out of Champions League after another Bayern thrashing

Substitutes Tete Morente and Pere Milla then stunned the hosts as Elche scored twice in as many minutes to draw level.

But Nico Gonzalez poked into the top corner five minutes from time to win it for Barcelona.

The win means Xavi’s side sit seventh, three points off a Champions League spot and 15 behind leaders Real Madrid.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now