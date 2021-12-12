Barcelona held to draw after late Osasuna equaliser

Barcelona were stunned by a late equaliser by Osasuna in their 2-2 draw in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants’ patchy run of form continued as the result sees them stay eighth in the table, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Teenagers Nicolas Gonzalez and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, both 19, scored for Barcelona.

But the hosts twice fought back, with David Garcia and Ezequiel Avila ensuring they claimed a deserved point from the contest.

Read Also: Barca out of Champions League after another Bayern thrashing

Barcelona had come into the fixture looking to make amends for consecutive defeats by Real Betis and Bayern Munich in the La Liga and Champions League respectively.

But their efforts at securing all three points were matched by their hosts, who also put up a fine show.

With leaders Real Madrid playing city rivals Atletico later on Sunday, Barca could find themselves 18 points adrift the top if the Carlo Ancelotti side win.

Xavi’s Barcelona have only kept a league-low three clean sheets this season.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now