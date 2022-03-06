Barcelona maintain recent form to seal comeback win at Elche

Barcelona put up a fine performance away from home on Sunday as they fought from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Elche in the La Liga.

The Catalan giants trailed from the 44th minute when Chaves de la Torre opened the scoring for the hosts.

It was substitute Ferran Torres who was the inspiration for the visitors as he equalized on the hour mark to begin what would later become a victory.

The former Manchester City man equalised with an instinctive finish following a fine assist from Jordi Alba.

Fellow substitute Memphis Depay won and converted a late penalty to fire Barca to victory in the 84th minute.

The Dutchman pressurised Antonio Barragan into a handball in the box, with a penalty subsequently awarded after the referee checked the pitchside monitor.

Barcelona have scored four times in four of their last six games, with manager Xavi leading a recovery of the team.

The win takes Barcelona up to third in La Liga, while Elche, who were reduced to 10 men after Javier Pastore was sent off two minutes from time, sit in 14th place.

