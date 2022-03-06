Sports
Barcelona maintain recent form to seal comeback win at Elche
Barcelona put up a fine performance away from home on Sunday as they fought from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Elche in the La Liga.
The Catalan giants trailed from the 44th minute when Chaves de la Torre opened the scoring for the hosts.
It was substitute Ferran Torres who was the inspiration for the visitors as he equalized on the hour mark to begin what would later become a victory.
The former Manchester City man equalised with an instinctive finish following a fine assist from Jordi Alba.
Read Also: Aubameyang nets fifth Barca goal in Bilbao thrashing
Fellow substitute Memphis Depay won and converted a late penalty to fire Barca to victory in the 84th minute.
The Dutchman pressurised Antonio Barragan into a handball in the box, with a penalty subsequently awarded after the referee checked the pitchside monitor.
Barcelona have scored four times in four of their last six games, with manager Xavi leading a recovery of the team.
The win takes Barcelona up to third in La Liga, while Elche, who were reduced to 10 men after Javier Pastore was sent off two minutes from time, sit in 14th place.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...