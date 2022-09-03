Sports
Barcelona maintain unbeaten start with victory at Sevilla
Barcelona made a light walk of Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday as the Xavi side comfortably sealed a 3-0 victory.
With the win, Barca moved up to second in the league table as they also maintained their unbeaten start to the season.
The Catalan giants got ahead in the 21st minute when Raphinha scored his first Barcelona goal following his £60m summer move from Leeds.
Read Also: Aubameyang set for EPL return as Chelsea, Barca reportedly agree deal
Robert Lewandowski, who also joined the team this season, added a second in the 36th minute to put the visitors in control.
The goal was Lewandowski’s fifth goal so far in the season, and his’ was followed by Erik Garcia’s nod in the 50th minute as Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla remain winless.
The loss for Sevilla is a continuation of their wretched run against Barca. They have won just one of their last 31 league games against their opponents, a run which stretches back to the 2007-08 season.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...