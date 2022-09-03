Barcelona maintain unbeaten start with victory at Sevilla

Barcelona made a light walk of Sevilla in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday as the Xavi side comfortably sealed a 3-0 victory.

With the win, Barca moved up to second in the league table as they also maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

The Catalan giants got ahead in the 21st minute when Raphinha scored his first Barcelona goal following his £60m summer move from Leeds.

Robert Lewandowski, who also joined the team this season, added a second in the 36th minute to put the visitors in control.

The goal was Lewandowski’s fifth goal so far in the season, and his’ was followed by Erik Garcia’s nod in the 50th minute as Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla remain winless.

The loss for Sevilla is a continuation of their wretched run against Barca. They have won just one of their last 31 league games against their opponents, a run which stretches back to the 2007-08 season.

