Barcelona, Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey

Spanish champions, Barcelona and their rivals, Real Madrid have both been knocked out of the Spanish Copa del Rey on Thursday night.

Real were first beaten 4-3 by Real Sociedad in a thrilling quarterfinal clash at the Bernabeu.

Trailing 3-0, following goals from Martin Odegaard, Alexander Isak (brace), the hosts began what looked like a comeback when Marcelo pulled a goal back in the 56th minute.

But Mikel Merino added the fourth for Sociedad, before Rodrigo halved the deficit and Nacho headed in late before Sociedad’s Andoni Gorosabel was sent off for a second yellow card.

“It hurts, we have to be honest, nobody likes a defeat,” said Zidane as Real could not find an equaliser.

“Despite [trailing] 1-4, we have fought until the end, but it has not been possible.

“We must congratulate the opponent and also accept losing.”

In the other quarterfinal game played later on Thursday night, Barca were stunned by a late winner by Athletic Bilbao.

After a goalless first half and tons of missed chances in the second half, the game was decided in the third minute of stoppage time when Inaki Williams headed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The two results mean that for the first time in ten years, neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid will be in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

The draw for the last four takes place on Friday, with Granada and second division side Mirandes both in the pot, alongside the giant slayers of Thursday.

