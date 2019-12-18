Barcelona, Real Madrid remain level on points as El-Clasico ends goalless

It was all square at Camp Nou on Wednesday night as Real Madrid held Barcelona to a goalless draw in the first El Clasico of the La Liga season.

The games was the 179th La Liga meeting between the two teams.

The result means both sides remain level on points at the top of the La Liga table, with Barca leading the pack with a superior goal difference.

Both clubs, with 36 points each, are now five points clear of third-placed Sevilla who lost to Villarreal last Sunday.

Read Also: Firmino’s injury-time winner sends Liverpool to FIFA Club W’Cup final

Lionel Messi had scored 14 goals in 12 games for Barcelona prior to the clash, but the Argentine superstar was relatively uneventful.

Real thought they had gotten the lead when Gareth Bale scored in the second half, but it was disallowed as left-back Ferland Mendy was judged to be offside in the build-up.

The El Clasico was originally scheduled for October 26 but was postponed because of fears of civil unrest in Catalonia.

Reports have it that both the hosts and the visitors were camped in one hotel ahead of the game, and also travelled to the ground together, two hours before kick-off amid security concerns.

Beyond expectations, there was calm on the pitch except for an interruption that occured early in the second half when yellow balls were raining down on the field, and it briefly delayed proceedings.

Join the conversation

Opinions