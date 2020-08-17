Barcelona sack manager Setien after Bayern humiliation

Spanish giants, Barcelona have sacked manager Quique Setien following their humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 61-year-old, who was appointed in January 2020, only took charge of 25 matches.

He led Barca to second-place finish in La Liga this season, five points behind rivals Real Madrid.

A new coach will be announced “in the coming days”, said the club.

Meanwhile, reports emanating from Spain say that Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, who played for the Catalan giants between 1989 and 1995, would be Setien’s replacement at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona’s exit from the Champions League last Friday was the fourth time in the last five seasons they are crashing out in the quarterfinals.

After Setien’s sack on Monday, the club wrote: “This is the first decision within a wider restructuring of the first team.”

Recall that defender Gerard Pique said he was willing to leave if the club wished to make changes.

