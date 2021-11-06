Sports
Barcelona squander three-goal lead in thrilling draw at Celta Vigo
Barcelona surrendered a three-goal lead to go home with a point after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Celta Vigo in the La Liga on Saturday.
The Catalan giants, who now officially has Xavi as manager, were led to the game by interim manager, Sergi Barjuan, who was handling his final match in charge.
Goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay had put the visitors in complete control at half-time.
But in a game of two halves, the hosts began an incredible comeback in the 52nd minute with Iago Aspas pulling one back.
Celta Vigo scored again in the 74th minute through Nolito with 16 minutes remaining before Aspas netted a 96th-minute equaliser.
The result means Barca have now gone four games without victory in the La Liga.
Xavi will take over a Barcelona side that are ninth in the table following this draw – and at least eight points adrift of top-spot.
