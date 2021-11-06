Barcelona squander three-goal lead in thrilling draw at Celta Vigo

Barcelona surrendered a three-goal lead to go home with a point after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Celta Vigo in the La Liga on Saturday.

The Catalan giants, who now officially has Xavi as manager, were led to the game by interim manager, Sergi Barjuan, who was handling his final match in charge.

Goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay had put the visitors in complete control at half-time.

Read Also: EPL: Chelsea drop points after draw with Burnley, Norwich bag first win of season

But in a game of two halves, the hosts began an incredible comeback in the 52nd minute with Iago Aspas pulling one back.

Celta Vigo scored again in the 74th minute through Nolito with 16 minutes remaining before Aspas netted a 96th-minute equaliser.

The result means Barca have now gone four games without victory in the La Liga.

Xavi will take over a Barcelona side that are ninth in the table following this draw – and at least eight points adrift of top-spot.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now